Sharon Mundia makes a comeback

After a short maternity break, blogger Sharon Mundia is back to the public limelight.

The blogger who is part of the you-tube duo hosting “Our 2 cents” will be returning to your screen as from next Tuesday, according to a recent post on social media.

Sharon promises to reveal the name of her baby girl and give her fans a snippet of what motherhood has been like for the past three months.

The fashion blogger also known as This is Ess has been laying a low profile since she announced her pregnancy early this year.