Sharon Mundia finally speaks out on lesbian rumours

Fashion blogger Sharon Mundia popularly known as This Is Ess has finally broken her silence over the lesbian rumours doing rounds about her.

Sharon has been largely accused of being in a lesbian relationship with a radio presenter Patricia Kihoro and musician Fena Gitu.

Popular blogs claim that Sharon’s husband ditched her after he bumped into the three having threesome with the two, a report Sharon claims is untrue.

The sassy new mother has described the reports as ungracious and untruthful stories.

“A lot of ungracious and untruthful stories have been circulating about me recently. Even though they have crossed the line, i choose as usual to focus on my vision of creating and sharing online content that will uplift and spread postive energy all around me. Right now i’m choosing to focus on my work and being the best mother i can be to my sweet love Naila,” she said.