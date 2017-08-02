Sex workers to suspend business on eve of elections

More than 600 sex workers in Nakuru town have announced they will suspend their ‘business’ on August 7 so they can participate in the elections.

Led by their spokesperson Lucia Njeri, the commercial sex workers on Tuesday resolved to halt their activities to exercise their democratic right.

“We have unanimously agreed to suspend our activities on August 7 so that we can vote on August 8. We need development oriented leaders who can help us get better jobs to do in future,” said Ms Njeri.

The sex workers have also agreed to maintain peace during and after the General Election.

She said after a series of meetings, they had resolved that they will not be misused to cause chaos by politicians.

The sex workers, during the night, occupy major streets in the Town including KANU street-described as the red light District, Gusii Road, Nehru Pandit Road and the Kenyatta Avenue.

It is estimated that Nakuru has more than 1000 sex workers.

Other areas where they are found include Salgaa, Pipeline and Kikopey areas along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Sex workers in Nakuru town have formed an umbrella advocacy outfit called Smart Ladies through which they advance their grievances.

The group is chaired by Daisy Achieng’.