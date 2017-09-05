Seven suspected thugs shot dead

Seven suspected thugs were Tuesday shot dead by police at Rukanga along Sagana-Makutano road in Kirinyaga County.

The seven had been trailed from Nairobi when they got cornered at about 1pm.

Flying Squad officers set up a road block at Rukanga and when the suspects realized they had been cornered, they opened fire. In retaliation, the officers felled all the seven who were aboard a saloon car.

“We thank God they were detected in broad daylight as they were on a robbery mission,” said Samuel Saurey, OCPD Mwea West Sub-County. They are suspected to be behind the killing of two police officers in Githunguri