Serena Williams clears entire hospital floor to deliver baby number one

Tennis star Serena Williams stunned many of her fans last Friday when she cleared an entire hospital floor in Florida in order to give birth in total privacy.

The tennis star, 35, is said to have been induced at a medical centre in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Serena is reported to have been admitted to St. Mary’s Medical Centre on Thursday last week.

Reports allege that an entire floor of the medical centre was cleared to make way for Serena as a security measure and to help maintain her privacy.

She gave birth on Friday to a healthy baby girl who is her first child with her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33.

Serena went public with her pregnancy back in April, and later confessed she’s sure the baby will be a girl.

Serena once told US Vogue magazine: “Two weeks after we found out, I played the Australian Open. “I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble.”

Her sister Venessa Williams, said she was very excited to be an aunt.

The Tennis star’s fans are eagerly waiting for photos and the name of her baby girl.