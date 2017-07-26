Safaricom’s M-Pesa boss exits

Safaricom has announced that its head of M-Pesa has exited the company at a critical time when the telecom firm is undertaking a major upgrade of the mobile money platform.

Ronald Webb, the company’s director of financial services and a former Equity Bank executive, will step down from his position today after a year in charge of the critical docket.

Bob Collymore, Safaricom’s chief executive, on Monday informed his employees of Mr Webb’s imminent departure, saying he was moving back to the United Kingdom “for family reasons.”

Safaricom in August 2016 appointed Mr Webb from Equity Bank, where he was the director of payments, stepping up the mobile money rivalry between the two companies.

Webb had been instrumental in driving the growth of Equity Bank’s mobile money payments platform, Equitel, which he had headed for one year before being poached.