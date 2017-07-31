Rowdy Youth Pelt Stones On Women On The Campaign Trail

A group women was on Friday evening attacked in Embakasi ward while on campaign trail.

The group of women allied to Independent MCA candidate Julius Owino otherwise known as Majimaji was accosted by rowdy youth who pelted stones in their meeting.

Majimaji accused current Embakasi ward MCA Ogada of using youth to perpetrate violence during the electioneering period.

He further urged the youth to shun violence and embrace the change he is bringing to the people of Embakai ward.

