Robert Burale Goes Into Acting

Image consultant and public figure Robert Burale left many of his fans shocked after he posted a photo of himself behind bars.

Turns out if he’s not on the podium preaching,you will catch him training some big corporate employees or giving his two cents on fashion.

And now playing a role in a local television program.He captioned the photo which arose speculation, ‘’I love acting ….today’s shoot. Coming up soon on @maishamagiceast …..’’ He wrote.

Burale joined the cast of the Jela 5-Star after taking up a role this month. The show that has gotten positive reviews premiered last month on Maisha Magic East.

The comedy show touches on comical stories that take place in prison as different characters come and go giving it an exciting feel.

Burale who appeared as a guest inmate acted alongside the talented Ojiambo Ainea among other actors.

ANNETTE AMONDI