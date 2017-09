Security is tight around the Supreme Court building as the Supreme Court gives its full verdict on the nullification of the presidential results. Security is tight around the Supreme Court building as the Supreme Court gives its full verdict on the nullification of the presidential results.

Roads near Supreme Court in Nairobi were barricaded ahead of the release of full judgment of the nullified presidential polls.

Anti-riot police were positioned on City Hall Way, Taifa Road and part of Wabera Street directing away motorists and pedestrians.

NASA supporters resorted to holding prayers for the judges a few meters from the Supreme Court amidst claims of attacks on the Judiciary by the executive and the legislature.