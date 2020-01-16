Rihanna’s team finally responds To Shaggy’s Audition allegations

A producer working with Rihanna in her upcoming Album is now saying Shaggy is lying about being asked to audition for the album.

Shaggy’s statement ignited a lot of controversy prompting Rihanna Navy (her fan club) to go after the veteran singer.

Shaggy had earlier said that he had opted not to be part of the album and insinuated that he had been asked to audition to be on it.

“They approached me for the Rihanna project, yeah. There’s a lot of great people involved, but for me, I didn’t need to audition to be on the record, I’ll leave that to younger guys. But from what I hear it should be good.” He said

One of the Jamaican producers working with the Rihanna on the album has revealed that she didn’t ask the reggae/dancehall legend to audition for the album, and that he was the one who approached them first.

He added that Shaggy wasn’t the only big-name reggae artistes that contacted her team to be a part of the project.

“I’ve worked with Rihanna and I’ve never seen her asked another artiste to audition to work with her and she has worked with many. She never asked any one of us to request any artiste to ‘audition’ and we didn’t ask anyone to do that. I know Shaggy and I have the utmost respect for him as someone who contributes so much to our culture, so no I wouldn’t asked him to do something like that nor would I stand for anyone on our side to ask him to do that. The bottom line is this isn’t a fair criticism and these bad press surrounding this fiasco don’t reflect on the type of person she is.” he said

Shaggy’s team has since released a statement explaining that his words were taken out of context.

Sharon Burke, who heads Solid Agency, says that the dance hall icon and Rihanna have been in touch with each other while she was working on the project.

“Rihanna’s team had been in talks with Shaggy’s team to participate on the album, it’s no secret .They’ve been in touch with many other reggae artistes to be involved and they wanted Shaggy to submit some songs rather than go in studio together. Both artistes’ schedules are very tight and when he said he would rather not audition by submitting songs and that he’d rather leave that to younger artistes, Shaggy’s word was taken out of context.” she said