Richard Onyonka wins Kitutu Chache South seat

Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka has been re-elected to serve for a third term in a mini election held on Tuesday after garnering 10,122 votes

Jubilee Candidate Anthony Kibagendi emerged second after garnering 5,074 votes, ODM candidate Samwel Omwando emerged third with 4,324 votes, and Wiper Party Candidate Andrew Maubi emerged fourth with 2,191 votes.

Henry Nyarang’o of KANU came in fifth with 201 votes, James Onkangi of PDP emerged sixth with 100 votes with Justus Mochoge of ANC Party emerged as the last candidate with 60 votes in results that were announced by the Constituency Returning Officer Hildah Imbo at 4am on Wednesday.

Ms. Imbo said that out of the registered 59,017 voters only 37.4% turned up to vote with 22,072 valid votes being cast with 168 votes being rejected in an exercise that was affected by heavy rains which may have hampered the turnout of voters.

Onyonka who contested for the seat on a FORD-KENYA Party thanked NASA Principals Raila Odinga and Moses Wetangula for backing his bid which played a major role in ensuring that he was re-elected for his third and final term as the area MP promising to go for a higher seat in 2022.

“I would also like to thank Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Kisii Senator Samson Ongeri and Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ong’era for supporting my re-election bid, I promise to work with them closely in order to ensure that we develop Kisii County,” said Onyonka.

The Kitutu Chache South election was postponed in August following the death of the Jubilee candidate Leonard Mwamba in a grisly road accident while on the campaign trail along the Kisii- Kisumu road one month to the general election forcing the IEBC to reschedule it to a later date. Onyonka who addressed his supporters immediately after being declared the winner at the Saint Mary’s Mosocho Constituency tallying centre called on his six worthy opponents to join hands with him to ensure that he effectively serves the area residents in the next five years.

