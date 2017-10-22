Residents disrupt Outlawed Mungiki Sect Prayers

One person was shot and injured after police intervened to quell a clash pitting residents of Lucky Summer estate in Nairobi against a group of unknown people on Sunday, October 22.

The unknown group had set up tents in the area situated along Thika road and were holding what they claimed was prayers.

However, suspicion arose when the group comprising of only men, some with dreadlocks, were seen slaughtering goats and allegedly taking raw blood, according to eye witnesses.

Group holding prayers in Nairobi’s Lucy Summer estate

Local residents moved to disrupt the gathering claiming the group was part of the outlawed sect performing a ritual and taking oaths.

This caused a fierce clash characterised by running battles and hurling of stones, before police moved in to contain the situation.

Police were forced to fire gunshots in the air to disperse the rowdy youth who had stormed the purported prayers.

Police, however, refuted claims that they shot one of the locals during the incident.

The injured man, who was shot in the stomach, was rushed to Uhai Neema hospital.