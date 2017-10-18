Real Madrid star Marcelo accused over £435,000 Spanish tax fraud

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo has responded to claims of tax fraud, telling reporters he’s hopeful of a swift resolution. Marcelo is being investigated over tax fraud worth £435,000 by Spanish authorities.

The Brazil international spoke to reporters after Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League draw with Tottenham Hotspur, although he didn’t reveal too many details he said his lawyers are looking into the matter and he hopes they will find a resolution and the matter will be sorted as soon as possible.”

La Liga has had significant problems relating to tax fraud of late. Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano are just a couple of the figures who have had run-ins with the authorities.

Marcelo has been at Real Madrid since 2007 – winning three Champions League titles