Real Madrid Star Christiano Ronaldo launches CR7 fragrance

The Real Madrid superstar celebrated the unveiling of his new fragrance, CR7 Eau de Toilette, by turning his hand to DJing at the launch.

Ronaldo followed the footsteps of his former team mate at Manchester United David Beckham who has been in the Fragrance business for over 12 years now.

The product, which will retail at £19, is the third in the Portugal international’s growing fragrance line, which also includes aftershaves, shower gels and deodorants.

The forward managed to find time between the international break and returning to Madrid to launch the CR7 range.

Ronaldo netted a hat-trick as Portugal thumped the Faroe Islands 5-1 before assisting Andre Silva in the 1-0 win over Hungary in their World Cup qualifiers.

But following his quick stint on the decks, he will return to action for his club this weekend as the La Liga giants welcome Levante to the Bernabeu on Saturday night.