Real Madrid not to use branded team bus against Olunga’s team

Real Madrid will not use their branded team coach to transport players for the trip to Catalonia to play Girona on Sunday for security reasons, Spanish media reported.

Kenyan international Forward Michael Olunga plays for the Catalan side having joined the team on loan from the Chinese team Guizhou Zhicheng.

Olunga, who had joined Zhicheng early this year from Swedish side Djurgadens IF on a deal estimated at the region of Sh300m.

He was axed to the reserve squad as Chinese clubs tried to comply with the newly enacted Chinese Super League, Foreign Quota Rule.

The club do not want the vehicle to become a target due to political unrest in the region over Catalonia’s bid for independence.

Madrid does not usually bring the team coach to matches which are considered high risk, like the “Clasico” in Barcelona or away at Athletic Bilbao.

The team is planning to arrive in Girona by plane on Saturday evening before the match on Sunday, which they will travel to in an unmarked coach, Marca said. The plans are subject to change based on the political situation.