REAL CRUSH BARCA AND DOMINATE SPANISH SUPER CUP VICTORY

Real Madrid produced a dominant display in the Spanish Super Cup second leg to beat their past rivals Barcelona 2-0 and lift the trophy after a 5-1 aggregate win.

After a controversial first leg at the Nou Camp that saw Real win 3-1 and resulted in Cristiano Ronaldo’s five-match suspension, the hosts on Wednesday rounded off their pre-season preparations in style.

Real Madrid made the perfect start at the Bernabeu as Asensio picked up where he left off on Sunday. He collected a pass 25 yards out before curling the sweetest of strikes past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who could only watch it hammer into his net.

Barcelona’s best period of the first half came just after conceding the opening goal. A fine Javier Mascherano chip found Luis Suarez in the box but he just skewed his volley wide before a Lionel Messi pass destined for the Uruguayan was cut out by Sergio Ramos.

Real did not let the Barca dominance rest and they should have extended their lead in the 34th minute as an impressive Lucas Vazquez smashed the woodwork when he tried his luck from the top of the box.

Marco Asensio started where he left off as he scored another screamer during the second leg of Supercopa El Clasico

Five minutes later, Benzema put the game to bed. It was another fine goal as he controlled Marcelo’s fizzing cross before turning and hitting home on a half-volley to put Real 5-1 ahead on aggregate before the break.

The crossbar was rattled again eight minutes into the second half, this time by Messi.

Suarez tapped the ball into the Barca captain’s path, allowing him to get away from two Real defenders on the left of the box before shooting, but Navas did well to push the effort onto the underside of the woodwork before it bounced wide.

Both sides begin their La Liga campaign on Sunday with Barcelona hosting Real Betis before Real Madrid welcome Deportivo to the Bernabeu at 9.15pm.

Kinogu Reginah