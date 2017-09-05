Rapper Rick Ross endorses Huddah

Kenyan socialite Hudda Monroe may not be your everyday Socialite judging from the new heights she is scaling.

A few months ago the socialite launched her make up line which is currently doing so well followed by big deals to be a brand ambassador for various products.

The lass also announced last week that she will be launching a new brand of cuban cigars dubbed Hudda Cigars.

Yesterday the socialite’s fans and critics alike converged at American rapper Rick Ross’ Instagram account to applaud the socialite cum business woman after the rapper shared her photo.

Many kept criticizing her while others congratulated her for landing on the international platform.

Kenya’s bad boy Joe Muchiri in particular was roasted in the comments for calling Hudda a whore.

He wrote “Whore’s recognise whores.” after seeing the photo.

Hudda however seemed not bothered by the comments as she shared the same photo on her account seemingly excited about the international recognition she was getting.