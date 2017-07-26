Raila’s plan for single and teenage mothers

NASA Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has pledged to open up a special fund for single and teenage mothers if elected president.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghetto Radio Raila says the Trust Fund will provide the single mothers with financial security as well as help them start up businesses.

“These teenage mothers and single parents go through a lot. We shall take them up and establish a special fund to take care of their needs,” said Raila.

Raila says the financial security will enable the women who most of the times have been neglected by the community take care of their children and also educate them.

Raila also promised to help fight piracy in the entertainment industry by sponsoring laws that will make piracy a criminal act.

He also pledged to empower them by giving them access to funds to develop their talents.