Raila Uhuru share podium in Kiambu

President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga today shared a podium in Kiambu during the burial of former Nairobi mayor and Rachel Shebesh’s father Samuel Mbugua.

The two who have engaged in verbal fight since the elections, however did not attack each other with Raila calling Uhuru his younger brother who should respect him.

Raila further eulogised Mbugua as a devoted christian who loved his job when he was the mayor of Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also fired back at Raila asking him to respect the will of the people just the same way he is demanding respect from him