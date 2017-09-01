Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
Raila to sue IEBC officials individually

By Ghetto Radio
NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga has welcomed the supreme court ruling today that returned Kenyans to the ballot saying the court has given Kenyans justice.

Raila on the other hand has launched a battle with those who conducted the election  promising to sue them individually.

He however,promised his supporters that they will emerge victorious come November when fresh polls are expected to happen.

Meanwhile the ruling has not  gone well with jubilee supporters and  Irungu Kangata the Muranga Senator,  has described the judges jokers citing what he terms as loop holes in the judgement.

We have also talked to various Kenyans on the today’s’ land mark ruling and here are some of their views.

 

 

