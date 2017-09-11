Raila Speaks on Muthama, Kuria arrest

NASA leader Raila Odinga has condemned the arrest of former Machakos senator Johnstone Muthama accusing the government of crippling his campaign by arresting his campaigners.

Raila described the arrest as unacceptable and not allowed in any civilised society.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama have been arrested over hate remarks.

Kuria was arrested on Monday and taken to the DCI in Kimabu County and later taken to Pangani police station in Nairobi.

Muthama was arrested at his home in Tala and was later driven to Nairobi where he joined Moses Kuria.

Both NASA and Jubilee supporters thronged Pangani police station calling for the release of the two.

Kuria on Friday caused a stir when hes stated that he had launched a manhunt for people who did not vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kiambu County.