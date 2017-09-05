Raila rejects October 17 Polls date

NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga has dismissed IEBC’s decision to hold fresh polls on October 17.

Raila accused the IEBC od setting the date without consulting stakeholders.

Raila stated that there are still many unresolved issues that should be addressed before IEBC conducts fresh polls.

He also criticised the electoral commission for not following court orders by locking out other candidates.

The commission, after a meeting led by Chairman Wafula Chebukati, announced the new dates.

The election will feature only Uhuru, who is running for a second term, and Raila.

Meanwhile the commission has rubbished as fake news reports that it had sent on compulsory leave its Chief Executive Ezra Chiloba and other senior staff at the secretariat.