Raila rejects October 17 Polls date

NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga has dismissed IEBC’s decision to hold fresh polls on October 17.
Raila accused the IEBC od setting the date without consulting stakeholders.
The commission, after a meeting led by Chairman Wafula Chebukati, announced the new dates.
The election will feature only Uhuru, who is running for a second term, and Raila.
Meanwhile the commission has rubbished as fake news reports that it had sent on compulsory leave its Chief Executive Ezra Chiloba and other senior staff at the secretariat.