Raila Kalonzo security detail withdrawn

The government has withdrawn the bodyguards of NASA chiefs Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka with immediate effect.

The security detail of the two opposition chiefs was withdrawn ahead of the scheduled NASA demonstrations against IEBC.

ODM Director of communications Philip Etale says the GSU officers have been redeployed to North Eastern.

Etale further condemned the move terming it as backward and ill advised.

“Withdrawing Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka security detail is ill advised, backward, outdated and archaic to say the least,” he said.