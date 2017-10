Raila, Kalonzo arrive for IEBC meeting

NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka have arrived at Bomas for their meeting with IEBC

Raila arrived at 11.30 am accompanied by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula who is Ford Kenya leader.

Other Opposition leaders at the Nairobi venue are ANC chief Musalia Mudavadi and Siaya Senator James Orengo who is NASA’s lawyer.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto are expected to arrive at midday or in the evening, commissioner Roselyne Akombe said during an interview on Citizen.