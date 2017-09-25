Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
Raila is addicted to tear gas, Uhuru should go to rehab – Dida

By Ghetto Radio
Former presidential candidate in the 8th August polls Abduba Dida has urged NASA leader Raila Odinga  not to storm IEBC offices tomorrow saying the move will trigger political tension and other economical effects in the city.

Addressing journalists Dida however, asked embattled IEBC chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba to man up and resign as requested by opposition chief.

Dida  further slammed IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati for  not taking charge at the commission before they plan and conduct the repeat of the presidential polls.

On the hand he wants President Kenyatta to ‘sober up’ and ensure that the country is  led in the right direction.

According to Dida the president must assure Kenyans that he is not drunk and his decisions in the government are not influenced by alcohol.

‘’ Those who love Uhuru please tell him to go for a rehab’’ Added Dida.

He also accused Kenyatta of misusing public resources to bribe voters in state house citing recent visits by Kisii and North Eastern delegations.

 

Ghetto Radio
