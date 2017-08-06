Raila invites supporters to Statehouse party after victory

NASA Principals held their final rally at Uhuru Park yesterday with a call to their supporters to come out in large numbers to vote in Tuesday’s general elections.

Led by the coalition’s flag bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka, the Opposition leaders further called on the police and IEBC to ensure they maintain peace during the election day to avoid riots and chaos.

The opposition observed a minute of silence in honour of the IEBC ICT manager Chris Msando who was found murdered early in the week at Kikuyu.

Raila threw jabs at the Jubilee government saying the government has condoned massive looting of public resources and massive corruption.

He further promised to hold a party at State House if he wins the general elections on Tuesday saying it will be open to the public.