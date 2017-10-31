Raila to form new outfit to counter Uhuru government

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has termed October 26th election a sham vowing to give president Uhuru Kenyatta sleepless nights until another credible election is conducted.

According to Odinga the National Resistance Movement through its key organ Peoples’ Assembly will constitute of political leaders, unions, civil societies and religious leaders who will be tasked with addressing historical injustices, electoral reforms and devolution.

This organ will work hand in hand with NRM taskforce that will spearhead NRM programs which includes boycotts and demonstrations.

In his address Odinga faulted IEBC for conducting 26th Oct polls without complying with the constitution and as directed by the Supreme Court.

He accused IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati of not being consistent even after hinting to the public that he could not conduct free and fair elections.