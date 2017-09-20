Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
Raila evidence not enough to overturn the will of Kenyans – Ojwang

By Ghetto Radio
Supreme court judges Justice Jacktone Ojwang and Njoki Ndung’u today cited violation of human rights and lack of enough evidence in their dissenting verdict on the presidential elections.

In his ruling Justice Ojwang questioned the magnitude of evidence presented by the petitioners before the court.

Ojwang says the election irregularities claims raised by Raila Odinga in the petition were satisfactorily addressed by the IEBC officials and the judges had no legal grounds to nullify the presidential results.

Ojwang further faulted the petitioners proofs on transmission of results irregularities  citing lack of physical evidence that could be embraced by court.

Meanwhile Judge Njoki Ndung’u also took legal  issues with majority judges who failed to consider the fundamental voting rights and dignity of voters before overturning their will  by the  ballot.

 

 

Ghetto Radio
