Raila announces new strategy to stop October poll

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga has said the opposition will hold countrywide demonstrations on October 26.

Speaking at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi on Wednesday, Raila said they will continue to push the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to meet their demands.

He said resignation of IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe was an indication that there is interference from State House.



NASA Principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula described the October 26 election as an opinion poll of Jubilee supporters and not an election.

NASA presidential flag bearer maintained that they will not participate in the elections until their irreducible minimums are achieved.