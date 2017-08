Raila almost punches an officer at Supreme Court (VIDEO)

Drama ensued at the Supreme Court today afternoon after police officers manning the gates tried to block one of the NASA principals from accessing the court.

NASA principal Raila Odinga was forced to intervene in a bid to have Mudavadi allowed entry into the premises.

“This is a Supreme Court not a police station,” the visibly angry Raila is heard telling the officers.

“We came here in the morning and you allowed us to come in. Can you open for Musalia to come in,” Wetangula told the officers.