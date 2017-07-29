Radio Presenter Adelle Onyango Gets Married In Secret Wedding

Radio presenter and social media influencer Adelle Onyango got married yesterday afternoon in a secret wedding at Redhill heights, Limuru.

The stunning Adelle walked down the aisle to her groom, identified as Falgun Bhojak, a Safari Rally race coach of Tri Fit. The two have been dating for three years now. The two got engaged a month ago to the surprise of everyone including her colleagues.

This morning she took to Instagram to share photos of her and her husband captioning it “so my bestfriend and I are legally recognised as BFFs”

Adelle has received many congratulatory messages from her online family.

ANNETTE AMONDI