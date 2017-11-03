Radio Personality gifts fiance with a sleek German machine

Radio and Tv personality, Edward Kwach last weekend stunned many when he gifted his fiance a sleek ride while having lunch at an exotic ranch in Nairobi.

Kwach and girlfriend Dee Muigai have dated for many years and friends thought he was going to announce the wedding plans during the expensive lunch.

“We have been together for long. I don’t know why people keep asking when we will tie the knot. We will decide when the right time comes. Besides, we are fine the way we are,” he said.

Last year many of the couple’s fans thought they were finally headed for the isle when the couple visited Dee’s rural home.