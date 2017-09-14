Rachel Shebesh father passes on

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned former Nairobi Mayor Samuel Mbugua as a great leader .

Mbugua, the father of former Nairobi woman representative Rachel Shebesh, died at Nairobi Hospital on Wednesday.

Uhuru said Mbugua had a clear vision for the city’s growth and development, the goal being turning it into a vibrant social and economic hub.

“In this hour of great sorrow and grief, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

He added the man’s patriotism enabled him implement projects continue to benefit citizens long after he left active politics.

“As we mourn and pay homage to this visionary leader, let us also celebrate his life and achievements.”

The President further said the former mayor was a person of enormous influence whose wise counsel and guidance will be missed by many.

Born in Kariua, Murang’a county, Mbugua is credited with negotiating the setting up of estates such as Kimathi, Uhuru, Kariobangi South, Harambee and Umoja.

This was through affordable long-term loans with the World Bank.