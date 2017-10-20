PUBLIC APOLOGY TO EDGAR GICHINI

Ghetto Radio sincerely apologises to Edgar Gichini and his family for the wrongful use of his photo on our article ‘Broke Slay Kings of Instagram’.

We would wish to categorically state that Gichini is not in any way associated with the article that depicted men in a negative way.

We “sincerely regret any offence and pain caused by the use of the photo on the article.

We also apologise for any malicious intent that came with the use of the photo on the article.