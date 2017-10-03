Producer Tedd Josiah’s wife passes on

Music producer Tedd Josiah is in mourning the demise of his wife Reginah Katar who lost the battle to a short illness yesterday morning.

To many the news of their union comes as a surprise as people were unaware that the super producer was married to the gorgeous fashionista and model as the couple chose to keep their private lives out of the media glare.

According to a post Tedd Josiah, Reginah lost the battle to a short illness she suffered.

‘’Dear friends, (Real friends) very few people knew about my princess Reginah Katar because we kept our private life out of the spotlight & focused on building the family we both had dreamt and longed for.

“When we found each other we built back the broken pieces we both had and God blessed us with little miss Jay Jay.

“We went through a very tough 9 months to get her but eventually we managed.

“Sadly Reginah passed on yesterday morning from a sudden illness and has left the two of us to try figure things out. Her family and friends are all deeply saddened and shocked.

“I ask for your prayers for me and my little 3 month old princess as we mourn the loss of our Angel who gave Both of us life.’’ He posted.

Reginah was in the process of finalizing her new design collection which was to be released soon according to her online post from six days ago.

She leaves behind a three month old baby girl.