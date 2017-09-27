Private Car driver dumps unconscious lady on the road

Kenyans all over social media have launched a man hunt for the driver of a Honda station wagon KCB 697T who dumped an unconscious lady in Roysambu.

Netizens mounted the search for the driver after video and photos of the lady he dumped were widely shared on social networking sites.

“Earlier this evening, The driver of this Car KCB 697T dumped an unconscious lady, by the road side at Roysambu. While taking off, the driver realised people were taking photos, he got out of the car pretending to be a concerned citizen, with the Commotion, he managed to take off… Share this widely so we can catch this man. The lady has been taken to hospital by good Samaritans. Police are yet to arrive at the scene,” an eyewitness recounted the events.

The unidentified lady was left unresponsive with white foam frothing through her mouth and even efforts by Good Samaritans to resuscitate her failed.

It is not clear when the event took place but speculation is that the incident occurred on Monday night.