Prezzo’s ex Mitchelle Yola expecting baby number one (PHOTOS)

A few weeks back rumor broke out that the self proclaimed rap president’s ex girlfriend was expecting a child with her current boyfriend.

Prezzo’s ex Yola who is currently dating a Caucasian man however did not confirm these rumors until a recent post on social media.

This confirmed that indeed the rumors were true after the Nairobi Diaries star uploaded pictures showing off her baby bump.

Prezzo and Yola had been dating for about two years and were even planning on a wedding before things turned sour.

The two have since been launching online attacks at each other and at one point, Yola claimed that Prezzo was threatening her for dumping him and was scared for her life a thing he vehemently denied.

The lass’ fans congratulated her and wished her all the best as she prepares to welcome her first born in a few months.