President Congratulates Gor Mahia for clinching the league

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Gor Mahia for clinching their 16th title in Kenya’s top flight league.

K’Ogalo beat former champions Ulinzi Stars 1-0 at Kericho Green Stadium to win the Kenya Premier League.

President Uhuru Kenyatta took to his facebook page to congratulate the newly crowned champions. “ Congratulations GOR Mahia FC on winning the 2017 (and a record 16th) Kenyan Premier League title with four games left to play in the season.”

Rwandan international Medie Kagere gave the new champions the opening goal in the 13 minute to hand Dylan Kerr his fisrts KPL title in his first season.

The win over the solders took Gor Mahia’s points tally to 66, 18 clear of second-placed Sofapaka, who can only accumulate 12 points from the remaining four games.