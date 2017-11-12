Preparations underway for swearing in of new Nyeri governor

Preparations are underway to have Nyeri Deputy Governor, Mutahi Kahiga, sworn in as new Nyeri Governor tomorrow.

Kahiga will take oath of office as new govenor after the newly elected governor died in a road accident.

He will be sworn into office in a brief ceremony at the County headquarters in Nyeri town at 2pm

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu said the decision was reached by the county leadership after consultations with the National Government and the Council governors.

Wambugu who is also the co-chair of the funeral planning committee of the late governor revealed that the decision to swear-in Kahiga was taken despite him wanting it done after the funeral.