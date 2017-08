Popular gospel artiste, Fernandez Bishop, also known as Fernandez Muzik was reportedly crushed to death by a truck yesterday morning in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Nigeria.

According to reports, Fernandez was on his way to see a certain pastor when the fatal accident happened at Akpajo, Eleme in Port Harcourt.

Fans and friends took to social media to give tributes to the young man who also doubled as a choir master at House of the rock church in Rivers state.