Popular actress Maureen Wanza passes on

The family, friends, colleagues and fans of popular Mombasa based actress Maureen Wanza are in mourning after the actress passed on at a Kilifi hospital on Tuesday.

Confirming the sad news, fellow actor Ken Ambani told that indeed Wanza was no more, “It’s sad not only to me as a friend but to the entire acting industry and fraternity.”

Information reaching our desk indicate that the popular actress who acted on Sumu and Moyo died while giving birth losing the baby as well.

‘Maureen Wanza yaani maisha ni mafupi mno ila I believe Allah atakulaza pema palipo wema.Ambani said.

“Habari za kifo mbili kwa pamoja, Bibi Maryam nawe Allah akulaze pema. Njia yetu sote. Sad day ila Alhamdulillah,” posted fellow actress Kibibi Salim”

Many thespians took to social media to mourn Maureen saying her death was a huge blow to the Kenyan music industry.

“Maureen will be best remembered for her role as Sasha in the swahili program Sumu which she got nominated for best lead actress in a TV drama at Kalasha awards 2015,” posted Langiri.