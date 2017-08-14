Police warn politicians inciting Kenyans

The Nairobi police County Commander Japheth Koome has denied allegations of the police using excess force and have involved KDF in handling the security situation in the country.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi Koome said the murder incidents reported in various parts of Nairobi are of police pursuing criminals who are purporting to be protesters.

Koome has asked politicians to be keen on their speech when addressing the public adding that action will be taken on anyone spreading sentiments that may trigger violence.

He has further sated that the police are on the watch and they will act vigilantly without fear or intimidation from anyone.