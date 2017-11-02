Police refute killing 36 people during polls

The police have denied claims by International medico-legal unit (IMLU) of 36 deaths reported during the election period of 2017 due to police brutality.

The police through a statement from the office of the inspector general released today, have said only 28 deaths have been reported from 8 august to 28th October according to their records.

The police report claims that 26 of the deaths they recorded were crime related while two deaths happened in unclear circumstances and investigations are underway.

IMLU yesterday released a report that directly pointed fingers at the police for using excessive force on helpless citizens most of whom succumbed to gunshot injuries.