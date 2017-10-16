Police raid Jimmy Wanjigi’s Muthaiga Home

Flying Squad officers have raided billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi’s home in Muthaiga.

The officers arrived in 10 Subaru cars in the afternoon at a time when the billionaire was held in a meeting with his lawyers.

Wanjigi’s house is located opposite that of US ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec.

Earlier today officers raided a home in Malindi suspected to belong to him and recovered five AK 47 guns and hundreds of bullets.

The billionaire has been accused of smuggling guns into the country with accomplices.