Two police officers were arrested on Sunday morning for allegedly trafficking illegal firearms from Isiolo to Nairobi.

The police driver and his boss were stopped at a roadblock along the Northern Bypass.

Their government car had a sack of charcoal in which there were AK 47 rifles with no bullets.

The rifles are not registered in Kenya.

The officers are expected in court on Monday.

Several such cases have been reported and the weapons used to commit crimes in different parts of the country.