Police Officer Shows Up In Court Drunk

A senior police officer who was to testify in a case involving senior police officers was thrown in court cells after he showed up drunk.

Chief Inspector Biot Miruni Wafula was unable to testify today morning in a case involving former Rift Valley police boss John M’Mbijiwe and former Anti-Stock Theft Unit Commandant Michael Remi Ngugi.

Mr M’Mbijiwe and Mr Ngugi are facing abuse of office charges.

Mr Wafula was found too drunk to give his testimony, forcing Principal Magistrate Joe Omido to order he be remanded in the court cells.

Six other witnesses, including former commissioner of police Mathew Iteere, did not turn up for the hearing.