Police launch man hunt for notorious Kayole criminal

By Ghetto Radio
Police have now launched a man hunt for another criminal in Kayole area just a day after gunning down another most wanted criminal known as Mwani Sparta.

Mwani was yesterday gunned down in Ruiru Kiambu county after a heavy exchange of fire with the police.

Kayole OCPD says they are now looking for Samuel Kagwanja who is perceived to be as dangerous as Mwani who was killed yesterday.

Gichangi  further stated that Portmore area in Kayole  where the Gaza gang members have been operating on is now under a 24 hour police surveillance.

Mwane is the husband to the late sexy Kenyan female gangster gangster Cleah Adi Vybz who was also gunned down by police in Choka area  in   April this year.

 

Ghetto Radio

