Police killed 13 people in October poll chaos

At least 13 people were killed by the police between October 25th and 28th.

A report by the Independent Medico-Legal Unit states that most deaths were reported in opposition strongholds in Nairobi, Kisumu, Homabay and Migori counties.

Addressing the media IMLU executive director Mr. Peter Kiama said police did not act in accordance to the constitution since most of the victims had multiple gunshot wounds according to the postmortem results.

According to the report, another 64 cases of excessive use by the police were also recorded in the same period.

Kiama has asked IPOA to conduct investigations on the cases documented and the officers involved to face justice.

Kiama has further asked IPOA to ask the police force for an audit of all firearms used during the elections period so as to explain how and why they were used.