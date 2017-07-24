Police investigating killing of young girl at Wizkid concert

Police authorities are investigating an incident in which a female fan was shot and injured during a concert staged by Nigerian musician Wizkid.

Ann Wairimu, 23 and a student in a local university was shot in the hand and left thigh which fractured.

An eye witness who saw the incident happen recorded a video of the officer accusing him of shooting an innocent girl.

In the video, the police officer is seen trying to shield himself from the camera further threatening to kill the eye witness who recorded him.

Police however claim the fan was shot and wounded after her driver grabbed an AK 47 rifle that the shooting officer had.

Independent Police Oversight Authority has since asked witnesses who saw the shooting to come forward and record a statement.