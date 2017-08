Police have gunned down Nairobi’s most wanted criminal Mwani.

Mwani was gunned down together with another notorious thug known as Willis in Ruiru, Nairobi county.

Mwani who is also the husband of the slain pretty thug Claire adi Vybz is reported to have shot dead police officers in Kayole.

Mwani’s wife Claire was gunned down in April this year and was laid to rest in Murang’a county.